Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Stock Position Raised by Capital Management Associates NY

Capital Management Associates NY raised its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,206 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises about 3.6% of Capital Management Associates NY’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Capital Management Associates NY’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SWS Partners purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 120.0% in the 1st quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Westchester Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 20 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,383.32, for a total transaction of $47,666.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,346,575.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,298.63, for a total transaction of $96,542.46. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,181 shares in the company, valued at $2,714,682.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 20 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,383.32, for a total value of $47,666.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 565 shares in the company, valued at $1,346,575.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 43,111 shares of company stock worth $15,739,038. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Alphabet Stock Down 0.8 %

A number of research firms have recently commented on GOOG. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $300.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $139.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group set a $143.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $300.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.40.

NASDAQ GOOG traded down $0.93 on Tuesday, reaching $109.41. The company had a trading volume of 1,145,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,206,452. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 trillion, a PE ratio of 20.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.07. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $102.21 and a 1 year high of $152.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $157.98 and a 200-day moving average of $136.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.78.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $57.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.55 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 28.65% and a net margin of 25.89%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $27.26 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.