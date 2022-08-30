Alterity Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:ATHE) Short Interest Down 34.9% in August

Alterity Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:ATHE – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 169,500 shares, a drop of 34.9% from the July 31st total of 260,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 74,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alterity Therapeutics

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Alterity Therapeutics stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Alterity Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:ATHE – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 82,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.36% of Alterity Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 3.33% of the company’s stock.

Alterity Therapeutics Stock Down 2.5 %

Alterity Therapeutics stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $0.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 149,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 941,876. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.62 and its 200 day moving average is $0.70. Alterity Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.56 and a 52-week high of $1.40.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About Alterity Therapeutics

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ATHE shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on Alterity Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Alterity Therapeutics from $11.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd.

Alterity Therapeutics Limited engages in the research and development of therapeutic drugs to treat Alzheimer's disease, Huntington disease, Parkinson's disease, and other neurological disorders in Australia. The company's lead drug candidate is ATH434 that has completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease.

