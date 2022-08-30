Altisource Asset Management (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Altisource Asset Management (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC – Get Rating) in a research note published on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Altisource Asset Management Price Performance

Shares of Altisource Asset Management stock opened at $18.19 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.52 and a 200 day moving average of $13.86. The firm has a market cap of $32.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.15 and a beta of 1.46. Altisource Asset Management has a 1 year low of $8.65 and a 1 year high of $27.44.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Altisource Asset Management

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altisource Asset Management during the first quarter valued at approximately $182,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Altisource Asset Management by 20.9% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 36,964 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 6,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Biltmore Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Altisource Asset Management in the first quarter worth $507,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.87% of the company’s stock.

About Altisource Asset Management

Altisource Asset Management Corporation is an alternative lending company that provides liquidity and capital to under-served market and portfolio management and corporate governance services to institutional investors in the United States. The company offers its services under an asset management agreement to Altisource Residential Corporation, which acquires and manages single-family rental properties for working class families.

