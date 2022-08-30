Altitude Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ALTU) Short Interest Update

Altitude Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ALTU – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 51,300 shares, a drop of 16.2% from the July 31st total of 61,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 64,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

In related news, major shareholder Paribas Arbitrage Sa Bnp sold 395,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.94, for a total transaction of $3,926,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 204,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,033,724. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 20.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALTU. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Altitude Acquisition by 36.0% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 2,381,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,580,000 after purchasing an additional 629,987 shares during the period. Glazer Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Altitude Acquisition by 68.0% in the first quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 1,064,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,590,000 after acquiring an additional 430,850 shares in the last quarter. Berkley W R Corp grew its stake in shares of Altitude Acquisition by 0.6% in the first quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 911,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,069,000 after acquiring an additional 5,671 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in shares of Altitude Acquisition by 117.8% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 809,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,063,000 after purchasing an additional 437,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. boosted its stake in Altitude Acquisition by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 575,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,730,000 after purchasing an additional 30,702 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.83% of the company’s stock.

ALTU traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $9.97. The company had a trading volume of 7,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,779. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.95. Altitude Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.77 and a 52-week high of $10.42.

Altitude Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on travel, travel technology and travel-related businesses.

