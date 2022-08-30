Amalgamated Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:AMAL) Short Interest Up 22.5% in August

Amalgamated Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:AMAL – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 179,900 shares, a growth of 22.5% from the July 31st total of 146,900 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 115,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

In related news, VP Sam D. Brown sold 12,316 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.95, for a total transaction of $245,704.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $317,843.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Amalgamated Financial news, insider Financial Corp. Amalgamated purchased 12,669 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.68 per share, with a total value of $300,001.92. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 8,003,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $189,511,489.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Sam D. Brown sold 12,316 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.95, for a total transaction of $245,704.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $317,843.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,975 shares of company stock valued at $459,510. 2.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Amalgamated Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in shares of Amalgamated Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in shares of Amalgamated Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new position in shares of Amalgamated Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $87,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Amalgamated Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $96,000. 37.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Amalgamated Financial from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 1st.

NASDAQ AMAL traded down $0.28 on Monday, hitting $22.49. 238,667 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 81,060. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.66. The company has a market cap of $690.20 million, a P/E ratio of 11.02 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Amalgamated Financial has a 1-year low of $13.48 and a 1-year high of $25.03.

Amalgamated Financial (NASDAQ:AMAL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.10. Amalgamated Financial had a net margin of 27.11% and a return on equity of 12.26%. The business had revenue of $63.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Amalgamated Financial will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. This is an increase from Amalgamated Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 9th. Amalgamated Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.61%.

Amalgamated Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Amalgamated Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, investment management, and trust and custody services for commercial and retail customers in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest bearing accounts, interest-bearing demand products, savings accounts, money market accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

