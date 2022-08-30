AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) Shares Gap Up to $9.47

Shares of AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.47, but opened at $9.81. AMC Entertainment shares last traded at $9.32, with a volume of 225,023 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com raised AMC Entertainment to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of AMC Entertainment from $1.50 to $1.25 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $1.00 target price on shares of AMC Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of AMC Entertainment from $4.00 to $2.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on AMC Entertainment to $8.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $3.38.

AMC Entertainment Stock Down 3.1 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.31.

AMC Entertainment Cuts Dividend

AMC Entertainment ( NYSE:AMC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 162.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.18) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were given a $0.0025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.11%.

Insider Buying and Selling at AMC Entertainment

In other AMC Entertainment news, CAO Chris A. Cox sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AMC Entertainment

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in AMC Entertainment by 491.8% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after acquiring an additional 34,567 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in AMC Entertainment by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 226,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,164,000 after purchasing an additional 10,296 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc lifted its position in AMC Entertainment by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 55,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,520,000 after buying an additional 2,487 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in AMC Entertainment by 67.7% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 114,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,126,000 after buying an additional 46,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in AMC Entertainment by 136.7% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 231,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,288,000 after buying an additional 133,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.73% of the company’s stock.

About AMC Entertainment

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres in the United States and Europe. As of March 1, 2022, it operated approximately 950 theatres and 10,600 screens. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.

