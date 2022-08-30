American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) Updates Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of -$0.31–$0.24 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.14. The company issued revenue guidance of $145.10 million-$148.10 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $151.24 million.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of American Public Education from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Barrington Research decreased their target price on shares of American Public Education from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. StockNews.com cut shares of American Public Education from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of American Public Education from a c rating to a d rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th.

Shares of APEI traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.10. 2,851 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 75,600. American Public Education has a 1-year low of $10.50 and a 1-year high of $27.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.43. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.21.

American Public Education ( NASDAQ:APEI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $1.78. American Public Education had a negative net margin of 17.17% and a positive return on equity of 2.66%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that American Public Education will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Public Education by 5.8% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 40,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,000 after purchasing an additional 2,214 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in American Public Education by 2.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 38,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,000 after acquiring an additional 951 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in American Public Education by 4.8% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 17,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in American Public Education by 40.3% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 22,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 6,323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in American Public Education by 14.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 16,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 1,989 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.69% of the company’s stock.

American Public Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online and campus-based postsecondary education. The company operates through three segments: American Public University System, Rasmussen University, and Hondros College of Nursing. It offers 130 degree programs and 111 certificate programs in various fields of study, including business administration, health science, technology, criminal justice, education, and liberal arts, as well as national security, military studies, intelligence, and homeland security.

