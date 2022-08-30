American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT) Shares Acquired by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 36.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,938 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,589 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $12,797,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Tower in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of American Tower by 140.0% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 84 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Tower in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Tower in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of American Tower in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. 91.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Tower alerts:

American Tower Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AMT traded down $2.94 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $256.78. The company had a trading volume of 9,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,282,306. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47. American Tower Co. has a twelve month low of $220.00 and a twelve month high of $303.72. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $263.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $251.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.46.

Analyst Ratings Changes

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.99. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 27.23% and a return on equity of 28.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.42 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 9.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on AMT shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of American Tower from $282.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of American Tower from $268.00 to $252.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of American Tower from $283.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of American Tower in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $313.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of American Tower from $308.00 to $293.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $291.53.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other American Tower news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 200 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.40, for a total transaction of $47,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,721 shares in the company, valued at $1,582,123.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.40, for a total value of $47,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,582,123.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.53, for a total transaction of $38,179.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,672,516.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About American Tower

(Get Rating)

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.