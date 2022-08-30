American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL) Short Interest Update

American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,990,000 shares, an increase of 9.4% from the July 31st total of 9,130,000 shares. Currently, 4.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 2,080,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.8 days.

American Well Stock Performance

AMWL traded down $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.43. 29,742 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,583,654. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.03. American Well has a fifty-two week low of $2.52 and a fifty-two week high of $11.40.

American Well (NYSE:AMWL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.01. American Well had a negative net margin of 90.47% and a negative return on equity of 19.36%. The firm had revenue of $64.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.15) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that American Well will post -0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Activity

Separately, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of American Well from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.00.

In related news, CEO Ido Schoenberg sold 136,472 shares of American Well stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.61, for a total transaction of $629,135.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,373,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,940,027.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, VP Bradford Gay sold 19,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.96, for a total transaction of $96,472.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 839,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,165,095.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ido Schoenberg sold 136,472 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.61, for a total transaction of $629,135.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,373,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,940,027.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 595,885 shares of company stock valued at $2,576,154 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 13.91% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMWL. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in shares of American Well by 175.1% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 8,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 5,147 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Well by 440.0% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in American Well by 605.2% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 8,201 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in American Well during the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of American Well in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.62% of the company’s stock.

About American Well

American Well Corporation operates as a telehealth software company that enables digital delivery of care for healthcare. The company products offer urgent care; scheduled visits; acute behavioral health; telestroke; pediatrics; retail health, school health, and home settings. Its application offers urgent care; pediatrics; therapy; menopause nutrition; end-stage renal disease and dialysis; dermatology care; behavioral health therapy; and musculoskeletal care.

