Amesite Inc. (NASDAQ:AMST) Short Interest Update

Amesite Inc. (NASDAQ:AMST – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 180,400 shares, a decline of 12.5% from the July 31st total of 206,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 63,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amesite

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Amesite stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Amesite Inc. (NASDAQ:AMST – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 446,109 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,300 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 2.03% of Amesite worth $254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.25% of the company’s stock.

Amesite Stock Performance

AMST stock traded down $0.39 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.45. The stock had a trading volume of 47,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 200,180. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.57. Amesite has a 1-year low of $0.41 and a 1-year high of $2.20.

Amesite Company Profile

Amesite Inc, an artificial intelligence driven platform and course designer, provides online products in the United States. The company uses machine learning to offer a mass customized experience to learners. Its customers include businesses, universities and colleges, K-12 schools, and non-profit organizations.

