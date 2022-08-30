Amon Price Up 8% Over Last 7 Days (AMN)

Amon (AMN) traded 8.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 30th. During the last week, Amon has traded up 8% against the US dollar. Amon has a total market cap of $104,189.59 and $134.00 worth of Amon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Amon coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Amon alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005042 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,845.19 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005148 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005039 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004029 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002577 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.61 or 0.00134092 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.52 or 0.00032859 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.26 or 0.00081913 BTC.

Amon Profile

Amon is a coin. Its launch date was April 13th, 2018. Amon’s total supply is 1,209,963,685 coins and its circulating supply is 714,344,960 coins. Amon’s official Twitter account is @amonwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Amon is medium.com/@amontech. The official website for Amon is amon.tech.

Amon Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Amon offers a multi-cryptocurrency debit-card where you can store your funds, real-time conversion, and instant payment anywhere. AMN is an Ethereum-based token that gives users different benefits such as discounted fees, better customer service andthe possibility to receive passive interest from MasterNodes. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Amon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Amon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Amon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Amon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Amon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.