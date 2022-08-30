Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) Shares Gap Up to $2.83

Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.83, but opened at $3.01. Amyris shares last traded at $2.92, with a volume of 56,749 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AMRS shares. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Amyris in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $2.50 price objective for the company. Roth Capital cut Amyris from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Amyris in a research note on Friday, June 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Get Amyris alerts:

Amyris Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.16. The company has a market capitalization of $899.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 1.63.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Amyris ( NASDAQ:AMRS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $65.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.53 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.16) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Amyris, Inc. will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO John Melo sold 55,576 shares of Amyris stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.12, for a total transaction of $117,821.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 492,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,044,526.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Hermanus Kieftenbeld sold 34,905 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.34, for a total value of $81,677.70. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 266,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $623,972.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO John Melo sold 55,576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.12, for a total transaction of $117,821.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 492,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,044,526.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 199,225 shares of company stock valued at $403,182. Company insiders own 33.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Amyris

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Farallon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Amyris by 55.9% in the first quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 16,931,427 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $73,821,000 after purchasing an additional 6,071,616 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its holdings in Amyris by 52.6% during the second quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 6,965,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $12,887,000 after acquiring an additional 2,401,900 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in Amyris by 92.2% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 4,815,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $20,993,000 after purchasing an additional 2,310,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Amyris during the fourth quarter worth $8,443,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Amyris in the fourth quarter valued at $6,704,000. 43.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amyris Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amyris, Inc, a synthetic biotechnology company, operates in the clean health and beauty, and flavors and fragrance markets in Europe, North America, Asia, and South America. The company manufactures and sells clean beauty, personal care, and health and wellness consumer products, as well as ingredients to the flavor and fragrance, nutrition, food and beverage, and clean beauty and personal care end markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Amyris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amyris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.