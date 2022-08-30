Analysts Set Danske Bank A/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY) Target Price at $115.33

Danske Bank A/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $115.33.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Danske Bank A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Danske Bank A/S from 96.00 to 95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Danske Bank A/S from 124.00 to 112.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Danske Bank A/S from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 24th.

Get Danske Bank A/S alerts:

Danske Bank A/S Price Performance

Shares of DNKEY opened at $6.45 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $11.12 billion, a PE ratio of 6.45 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.08, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. Danske Bank A/S has a twelve month low of $6.36 and a twelve month high of $10.30.

About Danske Bank A/S

Danske Bank A/S provides various banking products and services to corporate, institutional, and international clients. The company offers corporate finance services, investment and debt capital markets products, merger and acquisition advisory services, equity and loan capital markets services, international payments, cash management, credit transfer, and supply chain and trade finance services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Danske Bank A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danske Bank A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.