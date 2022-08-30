Analyzing Freedom Financial (OTCMKTS:FDVA) & DNB Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:DNBBY)

Freedom Financial (OTCMKTS:FDVA – Get Rating) and DNB Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:DNBBY – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.1% of DNB Bank ASA shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Freedom Financial alerts:

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Freedom Financial and DNB Bank ASA’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Freedom Financial $41.28 million 2.36 $10.73 million $1.44 10.21 DNB Bank ASA $7.12 billion 4.14 $2.95 billion $1.82 10.46

Volatility and Risk

DNB Bank ASA has higher revenue and earnings than Freedom Financial. Freedom Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than DNB Bank ASA, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Freedom Financial has a beta of 0.81, indicating that its share price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DNB Bank ASA has a beta of 1.33, indicating that its share price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Freedom Financial and DNB Bank ASA’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Freedom Financial 25.94% 13.01% 1.23% DNB Bank ASA 39.63% 10.10% 0.82%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Freedom Financial and DNB Bank ASA, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Freedom Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A DNB Bank ASA 1 4 5 0 2.40

DNB Bank ASA has a consensus target price of $201.67, indicating a potential upside of 959.17%. Given DNB Bank ASA’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe DNB Bank ASA is more favorable than Freedom Financial.

Summary

DNB Bank ASA beats Freedom Financial on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Freedom Financial

(Get Rating)

Freedom Financial Holdings, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for The Freedom Bank of Virginia that provides commercial banking, personal banking, and mortgage banking solutions. The company offers personal and business checking accounts, interest-bearing business savings accounts, money market accounts, personal savings accounts, certificates of deposits, and IRAs, as well as insured cash sweep and certificate of deposit account registry services. It also provides business term, personal, and mortgage loans; commercial lines of credit; commercial real estate mortgage and small business lending services; home equity lines; and credit cards. In addition, the company offers treasury management, online and mobile banking, remote deposit capture, ACH, wire transfer, and fraud prevention services; business valuation, bank-at-work, and merchant services; and prestige banking services. It operates branch offices in Vienna, Fairfax, Chantilly, Reston, and Manassas, Virginia. The company was founded in 2001 and is based in Fairfax, Virginia.

About DNB Bank ASA

(Get Rating)

DNB Bank ASA provides financial services for retail and corporate customers in Norway and internationally. The company offers personal banking products and services, including savings and investment products; loans, such as home mortgages, and car and consumer loans; pet, home and property, travel, and personal insurance products, as well as insurance products for vehicles; retirement savings products; foreign exchange and treasury activities; and Internet and mobile banking services, as well as cards. It also provides business banking products and services comprising savings and investment products consisting of savings accounts, fixed rate deposits, exchange traded products, bonds and commercial papers, asset management, and equity services; financing, such as installment loans, overdraft facility, bank guarantees, leasing, factoring, and trade and export financing services; transaction banking services; research, commodities, bonds and commercial papers, corporate finance, debt capital market, equities, foreign exchange and interest rates, and securities services; and Internet services, including online equity trading, online FX trading, e-confirmation, equities execution, and investor and margin accounts, as well as pension services. In addition, the company provides investment banking services, such as mergers and acquisition, and equity and debt capital market services; foreign exchange, interest rates, equities, commodities, fixed income, research, private equity, and securities services; and corporate banking services. Further, it offers private banking services. The company offers its products and services to various sectors, including energy; financial institutions; healthcare; manufacturing; packaging and forest products; seafood; shipping, offshore, and logistics; and telecom, media, and technology. DNB Bank ASA was founded in 1822 and is headquartered in Oslo, Norway.

Receive News & Ratings for Freedom Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freedom Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.