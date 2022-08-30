Anqa Management LLC Makes New $3.03 Million Investment in Games & Esports Experience Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GEEXU)

Anqa Management LLC bought a new position in Games & Esports Experience Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GEEXU – Get Rating) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,033,000. Games & Esports Experience Acquisition makes up about 3.5% of Anqa Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Games & Esports Experience Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at about $16,734,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Games & Esports Experience Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at about $13,689,000. Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC bought a new stake in shares of Games & Esports Experience Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at about $9,090,000. HBK Investments L P bought a new stake in shares of Games & Esports Experience Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,042,000. Finally, Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Games & Esports Experience Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,042,000.

Shares of GEEXU remained flat at $10.11 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.06 and its 200 day moving average is $10.09. Games & Esports Experience Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.95 and a 12-month high of $10.23.

Games & Esports Experience Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on businesses in the interactive media, ecommerce, media, content and other intellectual property, sports and entertainment, and social media industries.

