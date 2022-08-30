Antonetti Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Odyssey Marine Exploration, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMEX)

Antonetti Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Odyssey Marine Exploration, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMEX – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 238,077 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 21,057 shares during the period. Odyssey Marine Exploration makes up 1.5% of Antonetti Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Antonetti Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.64% of Odyssey Marine Exploration worth $1,586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, 5th Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Odyssey Marine Exploration during the 1st quarter valued at about $106,000. 45.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Odyssey Marine Exploration to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:OMEX traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $3.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 405 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,240. Odyssey Marine Exploration, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.29 and a 52 week high of $7.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.62.

Odyssey Marine Exploration, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, validates, and develops seafloor resources worldwide. The company provides specialized mineral exploration, project development, and marine services to clients. It also offers resource assessment, project planning, research, and project management services.

