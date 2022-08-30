Antonetti Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Antonetti Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Get Rating) by 81.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 65,803 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,585 shares during the quarter. Invesco Preferred ETF makes up about 0.8% of Antonetti Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Antonetti Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $893,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. HM Payson & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 222.5% during the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 2,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,802 shares during the last quarter. SBK Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 32.6% during the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 3,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 898 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Preferred ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA PGX traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.47. 102,410 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,874,665. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 1 year low of $11.93 and a 1 year high of $15.24. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.88.

About Invesco Preferred ETF

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

