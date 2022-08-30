Antonetti Capital Management LLC Has $112,000 Stock Position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Antonetti Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating) by 85.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,840 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,985 shares during the quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 97,963,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,160,894,000 after purchasing an additional 3,583,472 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,390,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,099,000 after acquiring an additional 267,098 shares during the last quarter. NextCapital Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. NextCapital Advisers Inc. now owns 3,614,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,215,000 after acquiring an additional 161,546 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 201.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,511,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,939,000 after acquiring an additional 1,676,933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,305,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,006,000 after acquiring an additional 386,757 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of SCHP stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $56.29. 90,610 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,739,782. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a twelve month low of $55.37 and a twelve month high of $64.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $56.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.39.

