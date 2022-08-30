Antonetti Capital Management LLC Has $12.51 Million Position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Antonetti Capital Management LLC increased its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 502,322 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 41,748 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF accounts for 11.8% of Antonetti Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Antonetti Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $12,513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GOVT. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $29,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,010,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,089,000 after buying an additional 263,885 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 328,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,763,000 after buying an additional 37,535 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $869,000. Finally, Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $620,000.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

GOVT traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.68. The company had a trading volume of 6,814,028 shares. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.35.

