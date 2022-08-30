Antonetti Capital Management LLC Has $40,000 Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Antonetti Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 90.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,000 shares during the period. Antonetti Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $40,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Management Associates NY acquired a new stake in Bank of America during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Tompkins Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 586.2% in the 1st quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 7,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 6,812 shares during the period. Davidson Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 1st quarter valued at about $207,000. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,604,000 after buying an additional 1,732 shares during the period. Finally, Giverny Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Giverny Capital Inc. now owns 882,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,371,000 after buying an additional 4,804 shares during the period. 68.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bank of America Stock Performance

NYSE:BAC traded up $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,086,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,566,984. The firm has a market cap of $273.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $33.32 and a 200-day moving average of $37.06. Bank of America Co. has a 12 month low of $29.67 and a 12 month high of $50.11.

Bank of America Increases Dividend

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.04). Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 28.89%. The firm had revenue of $22.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. This is an increase from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.25%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on BAC. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Bank of America from $66.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Bank of America from $43.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Barclays reduced their target price on Bank of America from $58.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $47.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.66.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

