Antonetti Capital Management LLC Has $518,000 Stock Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Antonetti Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 26.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,016 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 366 shares during the quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Management Associates NY bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 1st quarter worth about $1,173,000. Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 6,666.7% in the 1st quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 1,015 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 971 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 952,648 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $485,822,000 after purchasing an additional 214,611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 95,756 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $48,820,000 after acquiring an additional 14,982 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.25% of the company’s stock.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 99,312 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $534.27, for a total transaction of $53,059,422.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 787,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $420,669,238.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 11,376 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $527.90, for a total value of $6,005,390.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 76,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,415,496.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 99,312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $534.27, for a total value of $53,059,422.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 787,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $420,669,238.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 139,859 shares of company stock valued at $74,833,983 over the last quarter. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UnitedHealth Group Stock Performance

UNH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $613.00 to $612.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $575.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $575.00 to $579.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $585.00.

Shares of UnitedHealth Group stock traded down $6.62 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $523.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 74,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,993,008. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $525.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $507.25. The firm has a market cap of $489.34 billion, a PE ratio of 27.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.76. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $383.12 and a 52 week high of $553.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.24 by $0.33. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.95% and a return on equity of 25.45%. The company had revenue of $80.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.70 earnings per share. UnitedHealth Group’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.88 earnings per share for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Monday, September 12th will be given a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 9th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is 34.46%.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

(Get Rating)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.