Antonetti Capital Management LLC Reduces Stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY)

Antonetti Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY – Get Rating) by 15.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,205 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,350 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF makes up about 0.6% of Antonetti Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Antonetti Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF were worth $658,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 122,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,127,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 100.8% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $826,000 after purchasing an additional 8,323 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 27,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,390,000 after purchasing an additional 2,004 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 20,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 84,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,234,000 after purchasing an additional 4,898 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF stock remained flat at $49.59 on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 473,780. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $49.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.72. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a twelve month low of $49.47 and a twelve month high of $50.49.

