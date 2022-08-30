Antonetti Capital Management LLC Sells 1,275 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Antonetti Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 41.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,790 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,275 shares during the quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Cordant Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 442.9% during the first quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. 31.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on WMT shares. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $152.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Gordon Haskett dropped their price target on shares of Walmart from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $180.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Walmart in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.29.

Walmart Price Performance

NYSE:WMT traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $132.38. 155,835 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,489,651. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $128.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $136.44. The company has a market cap of $362.87 billion, a PE ratio of 26.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.53. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $117.27 and a 12-month high of $160.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $152.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.96 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 18.95%. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.78 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 5.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walmart

In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.13, for a total transaction of $1,185,638.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,517,160 shares in the company, valued at $185,290,750.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.13, for a total value of $1,185,638.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,517,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $185,290,750.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 931,768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total transaction of $130,475,473.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 285,607,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,993,669,616.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,152,124 shares of company stock worth $297,159,579 over the last three months. 47.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

