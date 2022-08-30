Antonetti Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SPH)

Antonetti Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SPH – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,800 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in Suburban Propane Partners by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 8,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Suburban Propane Partners by 137.4% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 6,145 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 3,556 shares during the period. Oxbow Advisors LLC bought a new position in Suburban Propane Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $181,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Suburban Propane Partners by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,271 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 1,613 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Suburban Propane Partners by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 130,532 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,101,000 after buying an additional 3,093 shares during the period. 20.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Suburban Propane Partners Stock Performance

SPH traded down $0.33 on Tuesday, hitting $16.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 161,205. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. has a 12 month low of $13.83 and a 12 month high of $17.75. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 0.64.

Suburban Propane Partners Announces Dividend

Suburban Propane Partners Company Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 2nd were issued a $0.325 dividend. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 1st. Suburban Propane Partners’s payout ratio is 46.76%.

Suburban Propane Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail marketing and distribution of propane, fuel oil, and refined fuels. The company operates in four segments: Propane, Fuel Oil and Refined Fuels, Natural Gas and Electricity, and All Other. The Propane segment is involved in the retail distribution of propane to residential, commercial, industrial, and agricultural customers, as well as in the wholesale distribution to industrial end users.

