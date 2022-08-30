Aptorum Group Limited (NASDAQ:APM) Short Interest Update

Aptorum Group Limited (NASDAQ:APM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 96,100 shares, a drop of 27.3% from the July 31st total of 132,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 118,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Aptorum Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:APM remained flat at $1.42 during trading on Tuesday. 94,085 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 133,833. Aptorum Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.86 and a fifty-two week high of $2.94. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.37.

About Aptorum Group

Aptorum Group Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic products for the treatment of infectious diseases and cancer. The company operates in the Therapeutics and Non-Therapeutics segments. Its pipeline products include SACT- 1 for neuroblastoma and other cancer types; SACT-COV19 for the treatment of coronavirus disease; ALS-4 to treat bacterial infections caused by staphylococcus aureus, including MRSA; and ALS-1 to treat viral infections caused by influenza virus A.

