APx Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:APXI) Short Interest Update

APx Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:APXI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,800 shares, an increase of 48.0% from the July 31st total of 10,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 37,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On APx Acquisition Corp. I

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new stake in shares of APx Acquisition Corp. I in the first quarter worth about $258,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC purchased a new stake in APx Acquisition Corp. I in the first quarter valued at approximately $499,000. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. purchased a new stake in APx Acquisition Corp. I in the first quarter valued at approximately $499,000. Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new stake in APx Acquisition Corp. I in the first quarter valued at approximately $684,000. Finally, Lynwood Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in APx Acquisition Corp. I in the first quarter valued at approximately $748,000. 23.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

APx Acquisition Corp. I Stock Performance

Shares of APx Acquisition Corp. I stock remained flat at $10.06 on Monday. 7 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 74,257. APx Acquisition Corp. I has a 52-week low of $9.80 and a 52-week high of $10.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.99.

APx Acquisition Corp. I Company Profile

APx Acquisition Corp. I. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Mexico City, Mexico.

