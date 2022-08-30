ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on ArcBest to $140.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on ArcBest to $106.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on ArcBest from $143.00 to $135.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Cowen reissued a buy rating and set a $133.00 price target on shares of ArcBest in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Stephens raised their price target on ArcBest from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $116.44.

Shares of ArcBest stock opened at $84.73 on Friday. ArcBest has a one year low of $65.15 and a one year high of $125.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $80.56 and its 200 day moving average is $79.86. The stock has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25.

ArcBest ( NASDAQ:ARCB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $4.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.91 by $0.39. ArcBest had a return on equity of 33.83% and a net margin of 6.11%. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.97 EPS. ArcBest’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ArcBest will post 14.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. ArcBest’s payout ratio is 4.16%.

In related news, CEO Judy R. Mcreynolds sold 25,000 shares of ArcBest stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.77, for a total value of $2,219,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 55,060 shares in the company, valued at $4,887,676.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.68% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in ArcBest by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,881 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of ArcBest by 3.5% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,976 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its position in shares of ArcBest by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 14,936 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,790,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of ArcBest by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 9,384 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of ArcBest by 40.1% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 632 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation and integrated logistics services. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.

