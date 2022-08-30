Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) Shares Acquired by Madison Asset Management LLC

Madison Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 336,908 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,295 shares during the quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $30,409,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the first quarter worth $181,000. Stonnington Group LLC boosted its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 37.4% in the first quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 52,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,975,000 after purchasing an additional 14,310 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 2.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 155,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,045,000 after purchasing an additional 3,765 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd boosted its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 49.7% in the first quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 6,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 2,097 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 24.3% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.10% of the company’s stock.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ADM traded down $2.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $88.58. 44,134 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,147,707. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $79.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.09. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 52 week low of $58.44 and a 52 week high of $98.88. The company has a market cap of $49.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.29, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.81.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Dividend Announcement

Archer-Daniels-Midland ( NYSE:ADM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.43. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 3.81% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The firm had revenue of $27.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.20%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Vikram Luthar sold 7,500 shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.59, for a total value of $671,925.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 72,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,477,536.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Archer-Daniels-Midland news, SVP Gregory A. Morris sold 117,839 shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.47, for a total transaction of $9,836,021.33. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 231,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,319,465.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Vikram Luthar sold 7,500 shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.59, for a total value of $671,925.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,477,536.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a report on Friday, August 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $117.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.42.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

