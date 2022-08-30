Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,210,000 shares, a growth of 13.8% from the July 31st total of 4,580,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 581,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.0 days. Currently, 12.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Stock Up 3.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ARQT traded up $0.94 on Tuesday, hitting $25.37. The stock had a trading volume of 15,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 783,143. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.63. The company has a quick ratio of 10.75, a current ratio of 10.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Arcutis Biotherapeutics has a twelve month low of $13.59 and a twelve month high of $26.14.

Get Arcutis Biotherapeutics alerts:

Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.38) by $0.07. Research analysts forecast that Arcutis Biotherapeutics will post -5.45 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arcutis Biotherapeutics

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arcutis Biotherapeutics

In related news, Director Howard G. Welgus sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.80, for a total transaction of $148,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 174,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,320,358.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Arcutis Biotherapeutics news, insider David W. Osborne sold 2,197 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.41, for a total value of $55,825.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 256,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,521,451.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Howard G. Welgus sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.80, for a total value of $148,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 174,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,320,358.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 374,963 shares of company stock valued at $8,089,958 in the last 90 days. 23.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 102.9% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 50.1% in the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 10,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 3,661 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ARQT has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Arcutis Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcutis Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.