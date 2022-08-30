Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) Position Lessened by Northeast Financial Consultants Inc

Northeast Financial Consultants Inc reduced its stake in shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 167,549 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 15,370 shares during the period. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $3,510,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sierra Capital LLC grew its stake in Ares Capital by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 159,812 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,386,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Indie Asset Partners LLC increased its holdings in Ares Capital by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Indie Asset Partners LLC now owns 12,895 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. raised its position in Ares Capital by 2.1% during the first quarter. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 27,105 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $568,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. lifted its stake in Ares Capital by 2.3% in the first quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 28,109 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $589,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in Ares Capital by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 19,408 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. 33.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ares Capital Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ARCC traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $19.71. 90,874 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,973,935. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.03. Ares Capital Co. has a 1-year low of $17.03 and a 1-year high of $23.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Ares Capital ( NASDAQ:ARCC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The investment management company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.02. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 10.15% and a net margin of 54.92%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ARCC. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ares Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. TheStreet lowered Ares Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Ares Capital to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Hovde Group lowered their price objective on Ares Capital to $19.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price objective on Ares Capital from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.88.

Insider Activity at Ares Capital

In other Ares Capital news, CFO Penelope F. Roll purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.77 per share, with a total value of $494,250.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,028,040. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Penelope F. Roll bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.77 per share, with a total value of $494,250.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 52,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,028,040. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Michael J. Arougheti bought 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.75 per share, with a total value of $5,325,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,782,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,643,084.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 327,775 shares of company stock worth $5,869,061 in the last ninety days. 0.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ares Capital Profile

(Get Rating)

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

