Argus Lowers Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) to Hold

Argus cut shares of Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $105.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $150.00 to $90.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Zoom Video Communications from an underperform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the company from $107.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Monday, May 30th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications to $92.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $139.58.

Zoom Video Communications Price Performance

ZM stock opened at $81.00 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.60. The stock has a market cap of $24.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of -0.61. Zoom Video Communications has a 1 year low of $79.03 and a 1 year high of $348.30.

Zoom Video Communications ( NASDAQ:ZM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 22nd. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.12 billion. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 23.05% and a return on equity of 12.07%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Zoom Video Communications will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.04, for a total transaction of $697,068.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, COO Aparna Bawa sold 2,000 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.60, for a total value of $213,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 81,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,714,017. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.04, for a total transaction of $697,068.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,523 shares of company stock worth $4,436,354 over the last quarter. Insiders own 11.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Zoom Video Communications in the second quarter worth $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Zoom Video Communications in the second quarter worth $27,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Zoom Video Communications in the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Nauset Wealth Management. LLC purchased a new stake in Zoom Video Communications in the first quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors own 55.94% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

