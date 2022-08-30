Arqma Price Tops $0.0060 on Top Exchanges (ARQ)

Arqma (ARQ) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 30th. One Arqma coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0060 or 0.00000030 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Arqma has a total market cap of $85,834.93 and approximately $190.00 worth of Arqma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Arqma has traded up 6.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Arqma

Arqma (ARQ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-lite hashing algorithm. Arqma’s total supply is 20,420,495 coins and its circulating supply is 14,375,951 coins. Arqma’s official Twitter account is @ArQmA_Network. The Reddit community for Arqma is /r/arqma and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Arqma’s official website is arqma.com.

Buying and Selling Arqma

According to CryptoCompare, “ArQmA is a decentralized public project of block chains, cryptocurrencies, and is fully open source. ArQmA creates a full currency exchange platform which aims to connect banks, payment providers, digital asset exchanges, corporations, and simple people via crypto to provide a payment system for everyone. ARQ is PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight-Lite algorithm. It is anti-ASIC and Nicehash to give everyone a chance to mine. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arqma directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arqma should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Arqma using one of the exchanges listed above.

