Artal Group S.A. Boosts Position in Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE)

Artal Group S.A. raised its stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,000,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares during the quarter. Fate Therapeutics makes up 3.2% of Artal Group S.A.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Artal Group S.A. owned 2.07% of Fate Therapeutics worth $77,540,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 10,988,182 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $426,012,000 after buying an additional 676,015 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG lifted its position in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 3,775,736 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $220,918,000 after buying an additional 537,700 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors bought a new position in shares of Fate Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $190,686,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,718,793 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $159,077,000 after buying an additional 337,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,932,464 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $113,069,000 after acquiring an additional 229,849 shares during the period.

Get Fate Therapeutics alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $113.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, July 28th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Fate Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $135.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.54.

Fate Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of FATE traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.42. The stock had a trading volume of 31,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,455,634. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.10 and a fifty-two week high of $76.42. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.48.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $18.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.42 million. Fate Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 371.73% and a negative return on equity of 40.37%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Fate Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Mark Plavsic sold 3,719 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.61, for a total transaction of $91,524.59. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 127,123 shares in the company, valued at $3,128,497.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director John Mendlein sold 1,364 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.79, for a total transaction of $31,085.56. Following the transaction, the director now owns 158,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,602,893.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark Plavsic sold 3,719 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.61, for a total transaction of $91,524.59. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 127,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,128,497.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 58,217 shares of company stock worth $1,799,180. 17.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fate Therapeutics Profile

(Get Rating)

Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its NK- and T-cell immuno-oncology programs under development include FT516 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) B-cell lymphoma, and advanced solid tumor; FT596 to treat B-cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia; FT538 to treat AML and multiple myeloma; FT576 to treat multiple myeloma; FT819 to treat hematologic malignancies and solid tumors; FT536 to treat solid tumors; and FT500 for the treatment of advanced solid tumors.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FATE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fate Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fate Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.