Artal Group S.A. Decreases Stock Position in Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX)

Artal Group S.A. cut its position in Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX – Get Rating) by 36.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 800,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 449,900 shares during the quarter. Artal Group S.A.’s holdings in Protagonist Therapeutics were worth $18,946,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Protagonist Therapeutics by 99.1% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 38,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,318,000 after acquiring an additional 19,184 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $329,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 16,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 94,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,222,000 after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 107.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 119,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,091,000 after purchasing an additional 61,956 shares during the period.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PTGX. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $60.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.50.

PTGX traded down $0.39 on Tuesday, reaching $8.74. The company had a trading volume of 10,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 931,975. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.70 and a 200-day moving average of $14.75. The company has a market capitalization of $428.96 million, a P/E ratio of -3.33 and a beta of 2.54. Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $6.91 and a one year high of $50.54.

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops peptide-based therapeutic drugs to address hematology and blood disorders, and inflammatory and immunomodulatory diseases. It is developing rusfertide (PTG-300), an injectable hepcidin mimetic that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with polycythemia vera and hereditary hemochromatosis, as well as for the treatment of other blood disorders; PN-943, an oral, alpha-4-beta-7 integrin- specific antagonist peptide that is in Phase II clinical trials for treating inflammatory bowel disease (IBD); and PN-235, an orally delivered interleukin-23 receptor specific antagonist for the treatment of IBD and non-IBD indications.

