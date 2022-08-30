Artal Group S.A. Makes New $7.88 Million Investment in Vigil Neuroscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIGL)

Artal Group S.A. bought a new position in Vigil Neuroscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIGL – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,121,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,882,000. Artal Group S.A. owned 3.97% of Vigil Neuroscience at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vigil Neuroscience in the first quarter worth about $451,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Vigil Neuroscience in the first quarter worth about $94,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Vigil Neuroscience in the first quarter worth about $60,000. 88.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vigil Neuroscience Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VIGL traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.46. The company had a trading volume of 19,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,344. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.85. Vigil Neuroscience, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.18 and a 12-month high of $18.27.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About Vigil Neuroscience

Separately, HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Vigil Neuroscience in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.60.

(Get Rating)

Vigil Neuroscience, Inc, a microglia-focused company, engages in the development of disease-modifying therapeutics for patients, caregivers, and families affected by rare and common neurodegenerative diseases. Its lead product candidate is VGL101, a fully human monoclonal antibody (mAb) that is designed to activate triggering receptor expressed on myeloid cells 2 (TREM2) which is in Phase I for the treatment of adult-onset leukoencephalopathy with axonal spheroids and pigmented glia, as well as for the treatment of cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy and alzheimer's disease.

Featured Articles

