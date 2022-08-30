Aryacoin Price Hits $0.0016 on Top Exchanges (AYA)

Aryacoin (AYA) traded 2.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 30th. One Aryacoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0016 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges. Aryacoin has a market cap of $259,760.04 and approximately $8,422.00 worth of Aryacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Aryacoin has traded down 7.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Aryacoin Coin Profile

Aryacoin (AYA) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 1st, 2019. Aryacoin’s total supply is 200,459,554 coins and its circulating supply is 160,459,559 coins. Aryacoin’s official website is aryacoin.io. Aryacoin’s official Twitter account is @AryacoinAYA.

Buying and Selling Aryacoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Aryacoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorthim. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aryacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aryacoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aryacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

