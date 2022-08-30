ASD Hits One Day Volume of $2.06 Million (ASD)

ASD (ASD) traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 30th. One ASD coin can now be purchased for about $0.0797 or 0.00000398 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, ASD has traded down 16.2% against the US dollar. ASD has a market capitalization of $52.62 million and approximately $2.06 million worth of ASD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005003 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,992.38 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005106 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005004 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00004087 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002558 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.84 or 0.00134260 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.61 or 0.00033083 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.21 or 0.00081103 BTC.

ASD Coin Profile

ASD (CRYPTO:ASD) is a coin. It launched on November 10th, 2018. ASD’s total supply is 780,615,274 coins and its circulating supply is 660,615,274 coins. ASD’s official Twitter account is @AscendEX_Global and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ASD

According to CryptoCompare, “BTMX is a non-refundable functional utility token which will be used as the unit of exchange between participants on BitMax. The goal of introducing BTMX is to provide a convenient and secure mode of payment and settlement between participants who interact within the ecosystem on BitMax. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of BitMax (BTMX) is a major component of the ecosystem on BitMax, and is designed to be used solely as the primary token on the platform. BTMX will initially be issued by the Distributor as ERC-20 standard compliant digital tokens on the Ethereum blockchain. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ASD directly using US dollars.

