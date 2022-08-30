Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $123.75.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ASH. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Ashland from $113.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com lowered Ashland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Ashland from $122.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Ashland from $138.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Ashland from $136.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ashland

In other news, insider Eric N. Boni sold 2,657 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.50, for a total transaction of $290,941.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,165,080. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Eric N. Boni sold 2,657 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.50, for a total transaction of $290,941.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,165,080. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO J Kevin Willis sold 4,235 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.58, for a total value of $447,131.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $429,288.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 7.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ashland

Ashland Price Performance

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ASH. State Street Corp raised its stake in Ashland by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,775,929 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $191,197,000 after acquiring an additional 28,967 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in Ashland by 35.8% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 645 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Ashland by 85.0% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 25,968 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,556,000 after acquiring an additional 11,932 shares during the period. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Ashland in the 1st quarter valued at $113,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Ashland in the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. Institutional investors own 96.75% of the company’s stock.

Ashland stock opened at $103.38 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.51 and a beta of 1.04. Ashland has a 1 year low of $83.29 and a 1 year high of $112.91. The business has a 50-day moving average of $102.83 and a 200-day moving average of $100.36. The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Ashland (NYSE:ASH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.22. Ashland had a return on equity of 10.33% and a net margin of 38.83%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.22 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ashland will post 5.66 EPS for the current year.

Ashland Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a $0.335 dividend. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. Ashland’s payout ratio is 8.43%.

Ashland announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, May 25th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the basic materials company to buy up to 8.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About Ashland

Ashland Inc provides additives and specialty ingredients worldwide. It operates through Life Sciences; Personal Care & Household; Specialty Additives; and Intermediates and Solvents segments. The Life Sciences segment offers pharmaceutical solutions, including controlled release polymers, disintegrants, tablet coatings, thickeners, solubilizers, and tablet binders; nutrition solutions, such as thickeners, stabilizers, emulsifiers, and additives; and nutraceutical solutions comprising products for weight management, joint comfort, stomach and intestinal health, sports nutrition, and general wellness, as well as custom formulation, toll processing, and particle engineering solutions.

