Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) Issues Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -$0.05–$0.02 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $21.00 million-$21.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $21.27 million. Asure Software also updated its FY 2022 guidance to -$0.05-$0.02 EPS.

Asure Software Stock Down 1.4 %

Asure Software stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 578 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,280. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Asure Software has a 52-week low of $5.00 and a 52-week high of $9.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.54 and its 200 day moving average is $6.00. The company has a market cap of $111.37 million, a PE ratio of -14.76 and a beta of 0.89.

Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.03. Asure Software had a negative net margin of 9.38% and a negative return on equity of 0.88%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Asure Software will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Asure Software in a report on Thursday, August 4th. They set a hold rating on the stock.

In other Asure Software news, CEO Patrick Goepel bought 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.56 per share, with a total value of $100,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 917,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,103,457.28. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 7.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Asure Software by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 2,554,153 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,197,000 after acquiring an additional 236,468 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Asure Software by 48.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,762,073 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,484,000 after purchasing an additional 571,201 shares during the last quarter. S Squared Technology LLC raised its position in shares of Asure Software by 3.2% in the first quarter. S Squared Technology LLC now owns 839,409 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,994,000 after purchasing an additional 25,671 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Asure Software by 7.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 382,459 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,276,000 after purchasing an additional 27,419 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Asure Software by 34.8% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 243,435 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,388,000 after buying an additional 62,862 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.59% of the company’s stock.

Asure Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions the United States. It helps various small and mid-sized businesses to build productive teams to help them stay compliant and allocate resources to grow their business. The company's solutions include Asure Payroll & Tax, an integrated cloud-based solution automates regulations associated with payroll and taxes, including wages, benefits, overtime, garnishments, tips, direct deposits, and fair labor standard act, as well as federal, state, and local payroll taxes; Asure (human resource) HR, a cloud-based functionality that handles HR complexities, such as employee self-service that enable employees to access information, pay history, and company documents; and Asure Time & Attendance that provides cost savings and return on investment gains come in the form of strategic use of labor dollars and the elimination of time theft.

