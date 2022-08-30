ASYAGRO (ASY) Price Tops $0.20

ASYAGRO (ASY) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 30th. During the last seven days, ASYAGRO has traded up 16.3% against the dollar. ASYAGRO has a total market capitalization of $6.70 million and $2.67 million worth of ASYAGRO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ASYAGRO coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000993 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
About ASYAGRO
ASYAGRO (ASY) is a coin. ASYAGRO’s total supply is 7,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 33,147,823 coins. The official website for ASYAGRO is asyagro.io. ASYAGRO’s official Twitter account is @asyagro and its Facebook page is accessible here.
