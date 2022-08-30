Atletico De Madrid Fan Token (ATM) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $3.20 Million

Atletico De Madrid Fan Token (ATM) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 30th. One Atletico De Madrid Fan Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $4.52 or 0.00022629 BTC on popular exchanges. Atletico De Madrid Fan Token has a total market capitalization of $9.43 million and $3.20 million worth of Atletico De Madrid Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Atletico De Madrid Fan Token has traded 15.6% lower against the US dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005009 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19,966.04 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005116 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00004106 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005009 BTC.
- yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002561 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.83 or 0.00134397 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.62 or 0.00033174 BTC.
- Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.22 or 0.00081226 BTC.
Atletico De Madrid Fan Token Profile
Atletico De Madrid Fan Token is a coin. It launched on September 1st, 2017. Atletico De Madrid Fan Token’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,086,980 coins. The official message board for Atletico De Madrid Fan Token is medium.com/socios. The official website for Atletico De Madrid Fan Token is www.socios.com/atletico-de-madrid. Atletico De Madrid Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @ATMChainDev.
Buying and Selling Atletico De Madrid Fan Token
