ATN International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNI) Short Interest Up 10.3% in August

ATN International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 288,200 shares, an increase of 10.3% from the July 31st total of 261,200 shares. Approximately 2.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 47,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.1 days.

ATN International Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ ATNI traded down $0.33 on Tuesday, hitting $47.45. The company had a trading volume of 485 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,766. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.06. ATN International has a 12-month low of $32.07 and a 12-month high of $50.45. The business has a 50 day moving average of $46.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.16.

Get ATN International alerts:

ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The technology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.09). ATN International had a negative return on equity of 0.31% and a negative net margin of 4.01%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that ATN International will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ATN International Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ATN International

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. ATN International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -34.17%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of ATN International by 2.9% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 32,673 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,533,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in ATN International by 39.7% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 6,641 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,887 shares during the last quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ATN International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ATN International by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,825 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ATN International during the second quarter worth approximately $359,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, TheStreet upgraded ATN International from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th.

About ATN International

(Get Rating)

ATN International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services. It operates in three segments: International Telecom, US Telecom, and Renewable Energy. The International Telecom segment provides fixed data and voice; fixed, carrier, managed, and mobility services to customers in Bermuda, the Cayman Islands, Guyana, and the US Virgin Islands, as well as video services in Bermuda, the Cayman Islands, and the US Virgin Islands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ATN International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATN International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.