AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC) Short Interest Update

AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 52,900 shares, a drop of 33.8% from the July 31st total of 79,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 93,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AUDC. StockNews.com raised AudioCodes from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on AudioCodes from $24.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Bank of America lowered AudioCodes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $38.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AudioCodes

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AUDC. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of AudioCodes in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AudioCodes in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in AudioCodes during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in AudioCodes by 1,231.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,421 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 3,164 shares during the period. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in AudioCodes by 84.6% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,040 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 2,310 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.35% of the company’s stock.

AudioCodes Trading Down 2.0 %

AUDC stock traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $22.07. 43,276 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 108,796. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.93. AudioCodes has a one year low of $19.62 and a one year high of $37.35. The company has a market cap of $698.21 million, a P/E ratio of 23.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.65.

AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34. AudioCodes had a return on equity of 17.51% and a net margin of 11.76%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that AudioCodes will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

AudioCodes Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%. AudioCodes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.71%.

About AudioCodes

AudioCodes Ltd. provides advanced communications software, products, and productivity solutions for the digital workplace. The company offers solutions, products, and services for unified communications, contact centers, VoiceAI business line, and service provider business. Its products include session border controllers, life cycle management solutions, VoIP network routing solutions, media gateways and servers, multi-service business routers, IP phones solutions, and value-added applications, as well as professional services.

