Aureus Asset Management LLC Acquires 527 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Aureus Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,050 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 527 shares during the period. Aureus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $6,328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 125.0% during the 1st quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 45 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 44 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Broadcom in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Cordant Inc. purchased a new position in Broadcom in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. 79.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Broadcom Stock Performance

AVGO stock traded down $10.84 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $503.34. The company had a trading volume of 42,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,657,096. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $517.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $557.64. The company has a market cap of $203.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.14. Broadcom Inc. has a twelve month low of $463.91 and a twelve month high of $677.76.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Broadcom declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 26th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to purchase up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AVGO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Broadcom from $700.00 to $635.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $780.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $720.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom to $658.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $680.46.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

