Aureus Asset Management LLC Boosts Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Aureus Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 271,561 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 8,139 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises approximately 4.0% of Aureus Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Aureus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $60,224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in V. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Cross Staff Investments Inc lifted its position in Visa by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Cross Staff Investments Inc now owns 6,801 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,508,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in Visa by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,273 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $512,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Physicians Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Visa by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 19,388 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,300,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Visa by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 17,250 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,738,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. 81.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

V stock traded down $0.92 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $201.41. The stock had a trading volume of 64,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,761,388. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market cap of $380.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $207.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $209.23. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $185.91 and a 1-year high of $236.96.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. Visa’s payout ratio is 22.12%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Visa from $263.00 to $271.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on Visa from $290.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Visa from $275.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Visa from $290.00 to $265.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Visa from $280.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Visa currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $257.64.

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.11, for a total value of $1,908,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 156,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,277,301.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

