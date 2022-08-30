Aureus Asset Management LLC Has $1.02 Million Holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Aureus Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,867 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Aureus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $1,021,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the first quarter worth $27,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. City State Bank bought a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Finally, O Dell Group LLC bought a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the first quarter worth $62,000. 88.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on IDXX. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $415.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $500.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Bank of America lowered shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $550.00 to $470.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $603.00 to $573.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Atlantic Securities dropped their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $500.00 to $490.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $483.57.

Shares of IDXX stock traded down $0.86 on Tuesday, hitting $348.19. The stock had a trading volume of 7,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 574,627. The business has a 50 day moving average of $374.96 and a 200 day moving average of $427.62. The stock has a market cap of $28.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.61. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 12-month low of $318.50 and a 12-month high of $695.18.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; LPD; and Other segments. It provides point-of-care veterinary diagnostic products, including instruments, consumables, and rapid assay test kits; veterinary reference laboratory diagnostic and consulting services; practice management and diagnostic imaging systems and services for veterinarians; and health monitoring, biological materials testing, and laboratory animal diagnostic instruments and services for biomedical research community.

