Aureus Asset Management LLC Has $8.12 Million Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Aureus Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,890 shares of the company’s stock after selling 426 shares during the quarter. Aureus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $8,116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IVV. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $3,187,247,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 70,277,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,521,726,000 after acquiring an additional 6,052,912 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,022,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,167,039,000 after acquiring an additional 5,158,468 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 10,280.2% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,033,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,446,749,000 after acquiring an additional 3,003,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $1,020,759,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV traded down $4.67 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $400.16. 532,474 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,867,527. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $364.03 and a 52 week high of $482.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $401.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $416.47.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

