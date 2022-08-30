Aureus Asset Management LLC Increases Holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Aureus Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) by 84.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 38,184 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,459 shares during the quarter. Aureus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $1,752,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norinchukin Bank The increased its holdings in Carrier Global by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 79,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,632,000 after purchasing an additional 5,204 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 125,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,750,000 after acquiring an additional 21,522 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co. grew its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 14,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 39.1% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 549,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,214,000 after acquiring an additional 154,418 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,363,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on CARR. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Carrier Global from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Carrier Global from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Barclays reduced their target price on Carrier Global from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Carrier Global from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Carrier Global from $55.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Carrier Global presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.93.

Carrier Global Stock Down 0.6 %

CARR stock traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $39.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 84,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,106,335. The company has a market cap of $33.24 billion, a PE ratio of 12.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.35. Carrier Global Co. has a 12 month low of $34.12 and a 12 month high of $58.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $38.99 and its 200-day moving average is $40.89.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.15 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 29.10% and a net margin of 13.50%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Carrier Global Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 22nd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is 19.11%.

About Carrier Global

(Get Rating)

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

