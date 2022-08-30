Aureus Asset Management LLC Purchases New Stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Aureus Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,211 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,334,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC purchased a new position in Deere & Company in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new position in Deere & Company in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its stake in Deere & Company by 120.0% in the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 88 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its stake in Deere & Company by 3,233.3% in the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC grew its stake in Deere & Company by 183.3% in the fourth quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 102 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. 75.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on DE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Deere & Company from $480.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Argus upped their price target on Deere & Company from $390.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Deere & Company from $365.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $425.00 price target on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Deere & Company from $388.00 to $386.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $407.68.

Deere & Company Price Performance

Shares of DE traded down $11.87 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $368.74. The company had a trading volume of 30,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,588,968. Deere & Company has a twelve month low of $283.81 and a twelve month high of $446.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The company’s 50-day moving average is $330.58 and its 200-day moving average is $363.61. The company has a market capitalization of $112.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.10.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 19th. The industrial products company reported $6.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.61 by ($0.45). The business had revenue of $13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.84 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 33.26% and a net margin of 12.75%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.32 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 22.93 EPS for the current year.

About Deere & Company

(Get Rating)

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.