Aureus Asset Management LLC Purchases New Stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Aureus Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,211 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,334,000.
Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC purchased a new position in Deere & Company in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new position in Deere & Company in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its stake in Deere & Company by 120.0% in the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 88 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its stake in Deere & Company by 3,233.3% in the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC grew its stake in Deere & Company by 183.3% in the fourth quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 102 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. 75.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several analysts have recently issued reports on DE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Deere & Company from $480.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Argus upped their price target on Deere & Company from $390.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Deere & Company from $365.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $425.00 price target on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Deere & Company from $388.00 to $386.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $407.68.
Deere & Company Price Performance
Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 19th. The industrial products company reported $6.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.61 by ($0.45). The business had revenue of $13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.84 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 33.26% and a net margin of 12.75%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.32 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 22.93 EPS for the current year.
About Deere & Company
Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Deere & Company (DE)
- Shock Absorbers: 3 Low Volatility Dividend Stocks for Bumpy Times
- The Retail Sector: Winners And Losers From Q2 Earnings
- Can Targa Continue Rallying To Meet Its Price Target?
- Is Unity Software Ready To Rally After Rejecting AppLovin Offer?
- MarketBeat Podcast: The Time For Cloud Stocks May Be Now
Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.