Aureus Asset Management LLC Raises Stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Aureus Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) by 11.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 110,029 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 11,542 shares during the quarter. Aureus Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Autodesk worth $23,585,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Autodesk by 237.7% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 645 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in Autodesk by 26.5% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 36,072 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $7,732,000 after purchasing an additional 7,557 shares during the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Autodesk by 96.0% in the first quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 2,101 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Autodesk in the first quarter valued at approximately $552,000. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its position in Autodesk by 70.1% in the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 19,580 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $5,506,000 after purchasing an additional 8,070 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on ADSK shares. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Autodesk in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $270.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Autodesk from $210.00 to $185.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Bank of America assumed coverage on Autodesk in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $220.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Autodesk from $298.00 to $242.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Autodesk from $255.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $266.20.

Autodesk Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ ADSK traded down $3.60 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $202.11. The company had a trading volume of 26,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,334,538. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12-month low of $163.20 and a 12-month high of $335.48. The stock has a market cap of $43.91 billion, a PE ratio of 81.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s 50-day moving average is $199.51 and its 200 day moving average is $200.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The software company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.08. Autodesk had a return on equity of 88.57% and a net margin of 11.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Autodesk

In related news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 34,366 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.87, for a total transaction of $7,109,294.42. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,922,370.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Autodesk news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 34,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.87, for a total value of $7,109,294.42. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,922,370.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 327 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.43, for a total value of $58,019.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,186 shares in the company, valued at $742,721.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Autodesk Company Profile

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

